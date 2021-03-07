$5.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will post sales of $5.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.82 billion. Flex reported sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $23.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $23.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $25.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLEX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.83. 11,121,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,922,131. Flex has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,854 shares of company stock worth $2,122,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.