477 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,387. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of -784.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.