$472.09 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to report $472.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.38 million. Ares Management posted sales of $429.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of ARES traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 937,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 9,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $465,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 783,803 shares of company stock valued at $38,535,391. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

