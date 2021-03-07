$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.63 billion. Intuit posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $382.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

