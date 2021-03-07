3,856 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

