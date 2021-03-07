34,289 Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 331.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of ALG stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.23. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $163.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.