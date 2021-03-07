339 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 10.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 447.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 43.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $654.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $815.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,473,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,851 shares of company stock valued at $165,999,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $768.60.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

