3,140 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Purchased by TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,437,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,097 shares of company stock worth $10,223,372. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

