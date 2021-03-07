$30.89 Million in Sales Expected for MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) to announce sales of $30.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.96 million and the highest is $31.99 million. MTBC reported sales of $21.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year sales of $134.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.07 million to $136.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

MTBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of MTBC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 344,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,390. MTBC has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,550.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,602.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,355 shares of company stock worth $1,153,902. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MTBC by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

