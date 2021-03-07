$29.55 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report sales of $29.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $30.50 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $115.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $116.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $117.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $287.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

