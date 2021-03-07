2,893 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.