$261.57 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce $261.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.64 million and the lowest is $259.92 million. iRobot reported sales of $192.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

IRBT stock traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.50. The company had a trading volume of 700,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.24. iRobot has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,795,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iRobot by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

