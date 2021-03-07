$254.21 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report $254.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.74 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $208.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $939.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.06 million to $950.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.54. 764,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,662. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,096,216.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,615 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

