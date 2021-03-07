2,500 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

