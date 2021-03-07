223,387 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 223,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 9.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,659,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 711,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

