21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target Raised to $47.00

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.76.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 284.4% in the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,201 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter worth about $45,455,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter worth about $38,182,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,423,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 8,654.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

