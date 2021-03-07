$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $11.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $15.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $465.85. 748,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.93. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

