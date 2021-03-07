$2.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report $2.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the lowest is $2.63. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $15.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,216. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $292.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

