$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the lowest is $2.20. General Dynamics reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 189,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,239,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $3,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $170.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.71. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

