$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $9.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol to $65.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Amphenol by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.56. 3,588,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

