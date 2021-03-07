19,827 Shares in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Acquired by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Grubhub comprises about 1.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Grubhub by 2,897.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,540,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

GRUB opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $416,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,138 shares of company stock worth $1,331,181. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

