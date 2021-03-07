$196.80 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report sales of $196.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $199.40 million. TriMas posted sales of $182.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $832.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $865.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $880.05 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $940.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TRS stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 253,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,066. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

In other TriMas news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 20,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $659,406.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $107,442.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TriMas in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.