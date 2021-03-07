17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YQ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

