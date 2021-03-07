16,580 Shares in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $4.78 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $65,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.46.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

