1,604 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $355,818,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after acquiring an additional 221,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,119,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

