$159.16 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report sales of $159.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $132.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $686.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $700.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $782.18 million, with estimates ranging from $735.00 million to $848.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,997,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after buying an additional 547,718 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after buying an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 242,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,260. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

