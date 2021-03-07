1,472 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $142.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

