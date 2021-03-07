$14.52 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report $14.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.20 million. Veru posted sales of $9.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $59.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.62 million to $63.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.70 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $75.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,100 in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,294. The company has a market capitalization of $886.67 million, a P/E ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

