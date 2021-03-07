1,221 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $218.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.17. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

