1,203 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 250.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $244.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $262.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.03.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.