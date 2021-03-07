$113.85 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report sales of $113.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.11 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $106.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $504.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.00 million to $540.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $581.16 million, with estimates ranging from $563.58 million to $594.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEO. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,396.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $6,311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,848.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,200 shares of company stock worth $10,390,512 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 44.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.25. 1,877,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,063. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,441.19 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

