100,000 Shares in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSRV. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $54,984,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,471,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,375,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSRV opened at $13.81 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

