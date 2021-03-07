$10.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report sales of $10.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.58 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $9.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $46.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.52 billion to $49.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Sanofi by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sanofi by 312.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

