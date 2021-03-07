1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Up 7.6%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.30. 1,595,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,142,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $503,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,312 shares of company stock worth $3,697,266. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.