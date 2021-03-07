$1.56 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Waters posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $266.44 on Thursday. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $299.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

