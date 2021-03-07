$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.25. 1,649,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

