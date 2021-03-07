$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.05. The Middleby reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Middleby by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,335,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Middleby by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,839 shares during the period.

MIDD opened at $164.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $166.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.38.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.