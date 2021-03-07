$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings. Greif posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,686.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $15,118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Greif by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. 192,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. Greif has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

