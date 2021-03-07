$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.17. NetApp posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $159,114,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $61.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,615. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

