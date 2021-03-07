$0.71 EPS Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.80. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $51,771,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,620 shares of company stock valued at $52,992,753 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.83. 117,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,190. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

