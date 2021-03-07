$0.65 EPS Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. 434,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

