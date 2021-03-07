$0.41 EPS Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Truist boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 113,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,792,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

