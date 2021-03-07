$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 123,085 shares of company stock worth $1,446,396. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONA opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $383.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

