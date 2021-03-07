-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 351,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,805. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 477.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter worth about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 475,029 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 26,264 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraFect (CFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.