$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.18. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Kennametal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

KMT stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $39.55. 615,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,090. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.