-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Yext posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YEXT. William Blair cut shares of Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,130. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $51,863.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,347,137 shares in the company, valued at $53,420,306.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,853. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $16,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

