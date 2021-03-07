$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Iteris posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million.

ITI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of ITI stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 562,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,949. The stock has a market cap of $241.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Iteris by 479.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iteris by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 97,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 21.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

