Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $94,243.50 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,682,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,090,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 367,962 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,510,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

