Zumiez Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,506 shares of company stock worth $11,716,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 346.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 110,937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 683.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

