ZumCoin (ZUM) One Day Volume Tops $68.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $68.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 147.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

